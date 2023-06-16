First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 132 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.97. 759,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.54 and a 200 day moving average of $177.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

