First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $278,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.40. 159,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $346.34 and a 52 week high of $497.70. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

