First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $7.08 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.13% of Ashland worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.3 %

ASH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.