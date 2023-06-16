First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $221,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IR traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $64.45. 581,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.24.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

