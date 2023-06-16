First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.33. 1,301,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

