First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 119 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.49. 321,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,221. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.