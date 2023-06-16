First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in May

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,741,800 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 7,936,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 24,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,211. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

