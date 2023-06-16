First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. 997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BICK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.