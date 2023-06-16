First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.