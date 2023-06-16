Flagstone Financial Management Purchases New Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Markel Group accounts for 0.2% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,334.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,342.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,328.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.