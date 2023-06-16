FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE FLT opened at $244.45 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after buying an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

