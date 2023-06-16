Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50. 367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

