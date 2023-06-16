Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 3,602 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $96,533.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 30,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,885 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $261,359.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.77. 3,750,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,152. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Flex by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Flex by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Flex by 550.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $10,124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

