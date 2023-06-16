Flow Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.33 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Flow has a total market cap of $475.89 million and $17.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001742 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,438,539,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

