Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $71.97 on Friday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

