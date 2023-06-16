Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.77. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 3,707 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOJCY. Citigroup cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

