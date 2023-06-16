Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 122.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insider Activity

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,057 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

