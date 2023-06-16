Freemont Management S.A. Sells 1,950 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

