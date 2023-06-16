FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 15,367 shares.The stock last traded at $59.04 and had previously closed at $58.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $559.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $240,775.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 24,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

