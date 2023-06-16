fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 7,490,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,488,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $604.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 377.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.