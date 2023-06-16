FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.