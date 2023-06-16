G999 Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,095.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

