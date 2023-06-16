Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins Sells 887 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $356.54. 1,339,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,654. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.77 and a 52-week high of $363.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $535,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

