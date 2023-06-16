GateToken Price Hits $4.00 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00015703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $391.26 million and approximately $867,759.98 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,483.24 or 1.00026666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,804,275 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,804,275.19933571 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.01488066 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,016,018.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

