GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

GDS stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GDS by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GDS by 33.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.