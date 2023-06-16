GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $1.04 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,192,444 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

