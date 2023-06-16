Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Sells $150,900.00 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Leyden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 699,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

