GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €28.58 ($30.73) and last traded at €28.54 ($30.69). Approximately 56,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.42 ($30.56).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on GFT Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $751.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.13.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC, and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

