Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,622. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

