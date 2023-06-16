Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $223.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.