Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Up 1.6%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 1,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
Global X China Materials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Materials ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
About Global X China Materials ETF
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
