Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Health & Wellness ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Price Performance

BFIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Company Profile

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

