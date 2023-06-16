Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 15,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 4,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.
The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
