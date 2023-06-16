Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

QTR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.