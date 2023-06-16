Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 55.9% in May

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 102,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 173,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $545,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GXTG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

