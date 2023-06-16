Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Cheryl Alston Sells 16,691 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.75 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

