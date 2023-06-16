GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,313 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 20.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 350,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

