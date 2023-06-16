GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $181.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

