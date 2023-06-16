GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IJH opened at $258.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.