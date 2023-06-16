GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 30,150 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

