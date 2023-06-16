GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 635 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

