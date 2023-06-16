GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $247.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $247.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.99, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

