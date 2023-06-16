Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $21,558.77 and approximately $6.97 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

