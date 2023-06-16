GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Shares Down 1%

Shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Rating) were down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 53,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 99,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

