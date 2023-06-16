Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $400.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.91. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

