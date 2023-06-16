Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,280 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $325.59 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.