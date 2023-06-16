Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $883.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

