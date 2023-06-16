Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $830,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in BCE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.41 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 133.80%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

