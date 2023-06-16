Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 1.23% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVIP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

GVIP stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.