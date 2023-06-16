Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

